2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Custom Edition Starts at $44,995

Chevrolet continues to expand the breadth of the Tahoe lineup for the 2018 model year. In addition to a performance-oriented RST model, the 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe will offer a Custom Edition package.

The Custom Edition package can be added to the LS trim level. It brings to the table a chrome-accented grille, all-season tires, and 18-inch painted aluminum wheels. Notably, the special edition model also removes the third-row seat to increase cargo space behind the second row to 54 cubic feet.

General Motors says the Tahoe Custom gives more options to buyers who don’t want a fully loaded Tahoe.

“In the past five years, the average transaction price for the segment has climbed, fueled by customer appetite for features like heated and cooled seats, adaptive cruise control, and a head-up display,” Chevrolet Trucks Marketing Director Sandor Piszar said in a statement. “This created an unmet need in the marketplace for customers who want the cargo and towing capability of a full-size SUV to go camping, boating or off-roading but don’t necessarily want all of the option content offered on a Tahoe Premier.”

Standard features on the Tahoe Custom include an 8-inch color touchscreen, remote start, teen driver mode, rearview camera, and Rear Seat Reminder that prompts drivers to check the back seat before they exit the vehicle.

Like other Tahoes, the Custom model features a 5.3-liter V-8 engine producing 355 hp. Towing tops out at 6,600 pounds in standard configuration, or 8,600 with a max trailering package. The model is available in two- or four-wheel drive.

The 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Custom is coming to dealerships this September. Prices start at $44,995, a big drop from the current base Tahoe.