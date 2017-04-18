2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Spied Testing at the Nurburgring

Our spy photographers have caught the upcoming 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 undergoing testing at the Nürburgring race track in Germany and it’s looking more sinister than the already potent 650-hp Corvette Z06. Up front, the prototype features larger lower air intakes that also give it an angry, more menacing look compared to the standard Corvette Stingray and Z06 models. The front splitter appears to be more aggressive and extends further, similar to the one that comes as part of the Z07 package for the Z06 and Grand Sport variants.

Key differences in this Corvette ZR1 prototype versus Corvette models that are currently on sale include the massive wing on the back, which should help create downforce to keep the car planted, and what could possibly be a standard removable carbon-fiber roof. The rear end appears to be similar to the Z06 save for that aforementioned twin-stanchion rear wing in place of the black wicker-bill spoiler found on the Z06, Grand Sport, and Stingrays equipped with the Z51 Performance package. The prototype appears to continue the C7 tradition of using different wheel diameters front and rear with staggered tires, and it also gets blue brake calipers like the previous ZR1, along with what could be carbon ceramic rotors.

Not much is known what will power the Corvette ZR1, but if that massive powerdome hood and additional vents are any indication, it’s likely going to have a V-8 with even more power than the already bonkers Zo6. However, unlike lesser Corvette variants, it’s possible that the ZR1 may come exclusively with a seven-speed manual gearbox, just like its predecessor. With all of the visible aero bits on this prototype, the C7 Corvette ZR1 could possibly be the first Corvette to utilize an active aero system, which was first revealed in a patent filing by General Motors.