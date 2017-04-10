65th Anniversary Chevrolet Corvette Gets a Whole Lot of Carbon Fiber for 2018

To celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Corvette, Chevrolet is adding a new carbon-fiber package on select models. Only 650 new Corvettes around the globe will come equipped with the special carbon fiber updates.

The Carbon 65 Edition Corvette features a carbon-fiber rear spoiler, carbon-fiber ground effects, and a carbon-fiber hood. Convertible models additionally receive carbon-fiber tonneau inserts. Complementing its unique exterior graphics, the model receives black wheels with blue brake calipers, paired with summer-only tires. A new Ceramic Matrix Gray paint job and Carbon Flash badging finish the look.

Look for more carbon-fiber accents inside the cabin, including on the steering wheel rim. The Jet Black interior with blue stitching offers Competition Sport seats and sill plates with the Carbon 65 logo.

The Carbon 65 Edition package goes on sale this summer for $15,000. It will be available on 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT and Z06 3LZ models.

The rest of the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette lineup is also due this summer with a host of small updates. These include an improved rearview camera with higher resolution and wider angle, a Ceramic Matrix Gray paint color that replaces Sterling Blue, new interior stitching packages, Spice Red convertible top and interior, and standard HD digital radio.

The available Performance Data Recorder now comes with four additional data points, including individual wheel speeds, individual suspension displacements, yaw rate, and intake and ambient air temperatures. The standard Stingray receives new 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels with summer-only tires as standard equipment, and Grand Sport models now offer ceramic brakes without the Z07 Performance package.