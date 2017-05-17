2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Priced at $69,995

The ZL1 1LE proves that there’s a Camaro for almost everyone. While the base model starts at just $26,900, the track-focused 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will set you back $69,995.

Today, Chevrolet announced pricing for the model that offers a racing-based suspension with DSSV shocks, a carbon fiber rear wing, extra-wide Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R summer tires, and other upgrades. It builds off the current ZL1 coupe, but is 3 seconds quicker around GM’s Milford Proving Grounds, the automaker says. Lighter wheels and dampers, a fixed-back rear seat, and thinner rear glass contribute to a 60-pound weight reduction. To receive these performance updates over the standard ZL1, buyers must check the box for the ZL1 1LE Extreme Track Performance Package, which itself costs $7,500.

The new model costs a few thousand dollars less than the closest thing it has to a predecessor, the last-gen Z/28. The 2015 version started at $75,000, but unlike the ZL1 1LE, it featured a naturally aspirated engine. Camaro chief engineer Al Oppenheiser said that the ZL1 1LE is “not your daily driver,” but is intended to be “a little more of a daily driver than the Z/28 was.” It’s unclear if an actual Z/28 is in the works, but if it is, expect it to be naturally aspirated as Chevy says the nameplate is reserved for N/A performance models.

Under the hood is a familiar 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine that produces 650 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque, the same output as the standard ZL1. The two models also share the same brakes and launch and line lock features. However, a six-speed manual will be the only available transmission on the ZL1 1LE model.

We expect to learn more about the 2018 Camaro lineup when the models go on sale this summer.