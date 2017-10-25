2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Edition Unveiled Ahead of SEMA

For those of us who never shook the Hot Wheels habit, driving a full-scale version of a diecast car we can park on our shelf is paramount to meeting Superman. As a follow up to the first Hot Wheels Camaro collaboration in 2012 and to celebrate its 50th anniversary, the toymaker teamed up with Chevy again for 2018, offering a new Hot Wheels Edition package for the Camaro.

In true Hot Wheels fashion, each special edition arrives wearing bright Crush Orange paint, offset by Satin Graphite stripes that run the length of the car from trunk to hood. Matching Satin Graphite trim runs around the lower perimeter of the car, offset by orange brake calipers hiding behind 20-inch five-spoke wheels unique to the package.

50th Anniversary Hot Wheels badges adorn the front fenders, while the regular Hot Wheels emblem sits on the rear blackened decklid panel. The taillights are darkened as well, matching the black Chevrolet Bowtie badges.

Inside, the Jet Black leather interior is contrasted by orange kneepads, seat inserts, stitching, and safety belts. Additional 50th Anniversary Hot Wheels badges are found on the steering wheel and illuminated doorsill.

Much like the previous special edition, this package is available on 2LT or 2SS coupe and convertibles. The Hot Wheels Edition adds an additional $4,995 to the price tag, and will be produced in limited quantities. Order books are already open, with deliveries beginning in spring 2018.

If you want to show your Hot Wheels pride on the strip rather than the highway, a handful of 2018 COPO Camaros will arrive outfitted with the Hot Wheels Edition package. Each COPO comes with a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V-8, but can be upfitted with either a supercharged 5.7-liter (350ci) V-8 or naturally aspirated 7.0-liter (427ci) V-8. Regardless of engine choice, all powertrains are backed by a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission routing power to a solid rear axle.