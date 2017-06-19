2018 Cadillac XTS Receives New Design, Tech

The 2018 Cadillac XTS receives a few big updates for the new model year. To keep pace with its CT6 sibling, the XTS full-size sedan adopts a new exterior design, upgraded CUE infotainment system, and an improved chassis.

For 2018, the Cadillac XTS gets a new design that puts it closer to the CT6. New LED headlights and taillamps have been added, and a new grille is the central focus of the updated front fascia. Also look for new fenders, a new rear fascia, and revised wheel and tire designs. Cadillac has shrunk the car 1.1 inch in length from the 2017 model.

Once again, the XTS features two V-6 engine choices. A 3.6-liter V-6 producing 304 hp and 264 lb-ft of torque comes standard, while a 3.6-liter V-6 twin-turbo engine brings output up to 410 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque on the V-Sport model. Both engines come paired with six-speed automatic transmissions.

Although the engines remain the same, Cadillac has updated the XTS’ chassis for improved ride comfort and a quieter cabin. The model can be equipped with Magnetic Ride Control and Rear Air Leveling for better handling.

Inside the cabin, look for the next-gen CUE infotainment system that first debuted on the 2017 CTS. The system, which Cadillac says boasts a faster response time, features smartphone-like navigation and personalized profiles that allow drivers to customize the infotainment display.

Cadillac has also revised the design of the front seats for improved comfort, and interior trim selections have been revised. On Platinum models, buyers can now enjoy a Maple Sugar/Jet Black interior theme.

Perhaps the changes will help revive XTS sales, which are down 26 percent this year through May. Cadillac has sold only 6,370 copies of the full-size sedan during the first five months of the year, although only 4,383 copies of the new CT6 have been sold.

The 2018 Cadillac XTS will go on sale this fall, and pricing information will be announced closer to that time.