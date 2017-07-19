2018 Buick Regal Sportback Priced from $25,915

Hidden in the press release for the performance-oriented 2018 Buick Regal GS is the pricing for the more pedestrian Regal Sportback, which starts at $25,915 including destination, a $2,000 drop from the previous-generation Regal sedan.
A 2.0-liter turbo-four comes standard, making 250 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque in front-drive models and 295 lb-ft when all-wheel drive is specified. Front-drive models come standard with a nine-speed automatic transmission while all-wheel drive variants use an eight-speed automatic. Unlike the sedan it replaces, the Regal Sportback is a hatchback that features 31.5 cubic feet of cargo space with the split-folding rear seats up and 60.7 cubic feet with them down. The Regal TourX, on the other hand, offers 32.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats and a generous 73.5 cubic feet behind the front seats.
Standard features on the 2018 Regal Sportback include keyless entry/start, Buick’s IntelliLink multimedia interface with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The more practical 2018 Regal TourX wagon starts at $29,995 and comes standard with the same 2.0-liter turbo-four and eight-speed automatic, as well as all-wheel drive.
Standard features in the TourX mirror those of the base Sportback and as such include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, the IntelliLink system with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and keyless entry/start. Four trim levels will be available on the 2018 Regal Sportback, including the base Regal, Preferred, Preferred II, and the range-topping Essence.
Unlike the Sportback, the TourX can only be had in three grades, TourX, Preferred, and Essence. Options include a full active safety suite with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, and forward collision warning. Both cars can also be had with a large 8.0-inch touchscreen, navigation, and a Bose premium audio system.
Comments
We’ve Temporarily Removed Comments
As part of our ongoing efforts to make AutomobileMag.com better, faster, and easier for you to use, we’ve temporarily removed comments as well as the ability to comment. We’re testing and reviewing options to possibly bring comments back. As always, thanks for reading AutomobileMag.com.