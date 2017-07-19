2018 Buick Regal Sportback Priced from $25,915

Hidden in the press release for the performance-oriented 2018 Buick Regal GS is the pricing for the more pedestrian Regal Sportback, which starts at $25,915 including destination, a $2,000 drop from the previous-generation Regal sedan.

A 2.0-liter turbo-four comes standard, making 250 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque in front-drive models and 295 lb-ft when all-wheel drive is specified. Front-drive models come standard with a nine-speed automatic transmission while all-wheel drive variants use an eight-speed automatic. Unlike the sedan it replaces, the Regal Sportback is a hatchback that features 31.5 cubic feet of cargo space with the split-folding rear seats up and 60.7 cubic feet with them down. The Regal TourX, on the other hand, offers 32.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats and a generous 73.5 cubic feet behind the front seats.

Standard features on the 2018 Regal Sportback include keyless entry/start, Buick’s IntelliLink multimedia interface with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The more practical 2018 Regal TourX wagon starts at $29,995 and comes standard with the same 2.0-liter turbo-four and eight-speed automatic, as well as all-wheel drive.

Standard features in the TourX mirror those of the base Sportback and as such include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, the IntelliLink system with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and keyless entry/start. Four trim levels will be available on the 2018 Regal Sportback, including the base Regal, Preferred, Preferred II, and the range-topping Essence.

Unlike the Sportback, the TourX can only be had in three grades, TourX, Preferred, and Essence. Options include a full active safety suite with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, and forward collision warning. Both cars can also be had with a large 8.0-inch touchscreen, navigation, and a Bose premium audio system.