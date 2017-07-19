First Look: 2018 Buick Regal GS

MILFORD, Michigan — In a reversal from the latest trends, Buick has upsized the engine in its second-generation Regal GS, now a five-door hatchback, to a 310-horsepower naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V-6, from the first generation’s 2.0-liter turbo four. The new engine — General Motors’ all-new 3.6-liter V-6, which made its debut in the Cadillac CT6 — has 51 more horses than the 2.0-turbo. Torque falls off 13 pound-feet however, to 282 pound-feet.

The all-wheel-drive-only 2018 Buick Regal GS also comes with GM’s new nine-speed automatic for transverse engine applications and second-generation Continuous Damping Control. The intelligent AWD system has an active twin clutch for better vehicle control, and a five-link rear suspension.

The car comes with cylinder deactivation and start/stop technology. If the deactivation is as effective as in, say, V-8 Corvettes and GM’s full-size pickup trucks, EPA fuel economy shouldn’t be much off from the ’17 Buick Regal AWD 2.0 turbo’s 19/27 mpg.

Along with all this tech comes upgraded standard kit befitting Buick’s re-emergence as a semi-premium brand. The GS gets special front seats unique from the rest of the GS line, with heating, cooling, massaging and adjustable seat and seat-back bolsters and thigh support.

As before, the GS also has unique front and rear facias from the standard Regal, side skirts and a rear spoiler. There are standard 19-inch wheels, performance brakes with Brembo front calipers, sport-tuned exhaust, sport flat-bottom steering wheel and metal pedals. A head-up display and LED headlamps are among extra-cost options.

Base price is $39,990 including destination, which is nearly $5,000 more than the outgoing model. The base Buick Regal sportback (hatchback) starts about $2,000 lower than last year’s entry model, at $25,915, while the new TourX station wagon-like crossover has a base price of $29,995 and goes on sale about next February.

Regal GS comes with an eight-inch diagonal touchscreen, eight-inch diagonal reconfigurable instrument cluster, and Apple CarPlay with Android Auto compatibility standard. The Driver Confidence II safety package offers front pedestrian braking, lane-keep assist with lane-departure warning, forward collision alert, and adaptive cruise control with forward automatic braking.

We know enthusiasts, so we know what you’re asking. What about a Buick Regal TourX GS? Answer is that we’re cheating a bit, and posting this from an embargoed press release just as Buick unveils the Regal GS to us. We guarantee you that once the press conference is over, it will be one of the first questions asked.