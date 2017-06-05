2018 Buick LaCrosse Takes a Walk on the Mild Side with Hybrid Powertrain

Although Buick completely overhauled the LaCrosse for 2017, it is now bringing big changes to the 2018 model. The 2018 Buick LaCrosse goes on sale this fall with a standard mild hybrid powertrain, lower starting price, and other updates.
Buick will continue to offer a 3.6-liter V-6 that was the sole engine choice on the 2017 LaCrosse. But for 2018, the new standard engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine with eAssist light electrification. This system utilizes a compact electric motor and a 0.45-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that stores energy captured from regenerative braking. The eAssist system allows for a 9-percent increase in overall torque.
City fuel economy is also 19 percent higher compared to the LaCrosse’s V-6 engine. The current LaCrosse nets 20-21 mpg in the city depending on whether or not you opt for all-wheel drive. Buick offered an eAssist drivetrain as standard on the previous-generation LaCrosse. That car featured a 2.4-liter four-cylinder and a 15-kilowatt motor-generator good for 182 hp and 172 lb-ft of torque. Output figures for the 2018 LaCrosse eAssist have not yet been revealed.
Thanks to the new standard engine, the starting price of the LaCrosse will drop by more than $1,000. The 2017 LaCrosse starts at $32,990.
The V-6 engine, which will be offered on select trim levels, will come paired to a new nine-speed automatic transmission. Buick says the new transmission will spread to five of its models by this time next year. Currently, the LaCrosse is only available with an eight-speed.
Buick is also expanding all-wheel-drive to the mid-level Essence trim. Three new colors — Satin Steel Metallic, Dark Slate Metallic, and Red Quartz Tintcoat — are available for the new model year.
Pictured below is the 2017 LaCrosse.
