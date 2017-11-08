2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir Gets Upscale Design

Buick’s Avenir vehicles feature unique design elements and high-grade interiors, and the LaCrosse will be the next model to receive the special treatment. The 2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir will feature a new grille and a few other upgrades over the standard sedan when it goes on sale early next year.
A three-dimensional mesh grille paired with chrome wings gives the LaCrosse Avenir a slightly less conservative design than the original model. The Avenir version also has special badging on the front doors. Buyers can choose between exclusive 19-inch Pearl Nickel wheels or available 20-inch Midnight Silver wheels.
The Avenir badging spreads into the car’s interior, specifically the headrests and sill plates. The car features a Chesnut interior scheme and standard navigation, Bose surround sound system, and panoramic moonroof.
“Nine out of ten LaCrosse buyers are choosing one of the top two trim levels — customers are signaling they want more from Buick,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC, in a press release.
New for 2018, the regular LaCrosse comes standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine with eAssist light electricfication, producing a total of 194 hp. The LaCrosse Avenir, however, receives the upgraded 3.6-ltier V-6 engine good for 310 ponies.
The Avenir label first arrived on the 2018 Enclave that went on sale last month. Like the LaCrosse Avenir, the Enclave Avenir receives a mesh grille with chrome wings in addition to special badging. Other features include 20-inch wheels, five exclusive paint colors, wood-accented steering wheel, and available Chestnut or Ebony interior.
