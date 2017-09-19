2018 Buick Cascada Adds Three New Colors, New Package Configurations

For 2018, Buick developed three more colors for the Cascada, injecting the soft-top with some individualization and sportier appearance options. In addition to the existing palette, the cabriolet can now be ordered in Rioja Red Metallic, Dark Moon Blue Metallic, and Carrageen Metallic.

While two of these colors appear to be available across the Cascada range, buyers interested in Carragreen Metallic have to pony up for the top-level Sport Touring trim, a package previously only available in Sport Red or True Blue Metallic. Opt for the Dark Effects package for the Sport Touring Cascada, and Summit White and Ebony Twilight Metallic are added to the mix of paint options. No matter the color, each 2018 Sport Touring arrives with now-standard 20-inch black wheels.

According to Buick, these three hues were developed as a response to customer preferences and global design influences.

“While 80 percent of the exterior colors purchased globally are neutrals—black, silver or gray—many customers are starting to move away from these neutral tones and have an appetite for entirely different colors like dark navy and maroon,” said Catherine Black, lead designer of Buick’s Color and Trim Studio.

In addition to the fresh paint, the car can be ordered with two new convertible top colors as well—Sweet Mocha and Malbec. These colored tops are available exclusively on Cascadas equipped at the Premium trim level.

Regardless of color or trim, each 2018 Cascada is outfitted with navigation as standard.