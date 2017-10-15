2018 BMW X3 Almost Ready for the Big Mall Crawl

BMW revealed more details about the upcoming 2018 X3 M40i and X3 xDrive30i SUVs before the new models reach dealers next month.

The new M40i trim level is the first M Performance version offering for the X3 line and will retail for $55,295.

It packs a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six under its long hood that offers 360 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. BMW claims it’ll scoot from 0-62 mph in 4.8 seconds and it has a top speed of 155 mph.

BMW’s base offering, the X3 xDrive30i is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 252 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. It can hit 0-62 mph in 6.3 seconds and offers a top speed of 149 mph. The base price for the crossover starts at $43,445.

Both engines are mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission and feature an updated xDrive all-wheel drive system that delivers more power to the rear wheels.

A standard Driving Experience Control switch lets the driver choose between Eco Pro, Comfort, Sport and Sport+ modes. There are paddle shifters to play with in case you want to track your way to the supermarket too.

The third generation X3’s exterior dimensions remain the same at 185.9 x 74.4 x 66 inches (LxWxH), but its wheelbase grows a smidgen by 1.97-inches and is now up to 112.8 inches. BMW says the 50:50 distribution of weight between the front and rear axle give the boxy wagon better balance over last year’s model.

BMW’s chunky SUV sports LED headlights, a downward-sloping roof spoiler, and twin exhaust tailpipes. It’s available in three trim versions too. The xLine model offers a satin aluminum radiator grille and special light-alloy wheels.

Luxury Line trim level gets chrome radiator grille bars, two-tone underbody protection, and classically designed light-alloy wheels.

The M Sport model offers a sports braking system highlighted by blue-painted calipers, “dramatic” wheel design, and an optional exterior paint shade of Phytonic Blue.

Other notable exterior design cues include the M Aerodynamics package with design elements finished in Cerium Gray.

The flap-controlled M Sport exhaust system features Black Chrome tailpipe embellishers, M Sport brakes, M Sport suspension with M Performance-specific tuning, variable sport steering, and 20-inch cast light-alloy wheels.

Inside all models get a 10.0-inch infotainment screen. The xLine model gets standard cloth/leather sport seats. The Luxury Line offers leather upholstery, a Sensatec-covered instrument panel with contrast stitching, and Dark Oak fine wood interior trim with accent strips in Pearl Chrome.

The M Sport model has an M Sport leather steering wheel, Merino leather sports seats, anthracite-colored headliner, and interior trim strips in aluminum.

The third generation of the BMW X3 still utilizes a double-joint spring strut axle at the front and a five-link rear axle. Base models roll on 18-inch wheels and are available up to 21-inches depending on the specification and engine.

Standard tech goodies include driving stability control, dynamic traction control, automatic differential brake, cornering brake control, dynamic brake control, start-off assistant, and hill descent control.

Aside from hauling loot from the mall with 28.7 cubic feet of cargo space with rear seats up and 62.7 cubic feet with the seats folded flat, the capable SUV also boasts 8.03-inches of ground clearance for all of your off-road adventures, and it has a fording depth up to 19.7-inches according to BMW.

It’s available in 10 flavors—standard base shades are Alpine White or Jet Black. For an additional $550 bucks, metallic paints can be ordered in Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Glacier Silver, Dark Graphite, Mineral White, Dark Olive, Terra Brown, and the super special and previously mentioned Phytonic Blue.

The new BMW X3 is still produced in Spartanburg, South Carolina. In 2018, it will also be built in Rosslyn, South Africa and Shenyang, China to keep up with its growing demand.

A diesel version is expected to join the lineup in 2018.