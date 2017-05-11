2018 BMW 2 Series Arrives With Subtle Updates

BMW has updated its compact two-door for the 2018 model year. The 2018 BMW 2 Series coupe and convertible gain a revised front end and new exterior lighting as well as revised wheel choices.

Up front, both the base 230i and mid-level M240i gain standard bi-LED headlights with a new hexagonal shape surrounded by daytime running light rings and capped by a revised “eyebrow” integrated into the housing. Adaptive LED headlights are optional. LED fog lamps are standard on the 2018 BMW 230i.

Other front end changes include a new front fascia with a revised kidney grille and larger lower outer intakes. Around back, the 2018 BMW 2 Series features new LED taillights.

BMW also revised the wheel styles for 2018 with the base 230i riding on 17-inch Double-Spoke wheels with run-flat all-season tires. The 230i with M Sport package gains 18-inch M Light-Alloy Double-Spoke or 18-inch Double-Spoke wheels with all-season tires. The M240i rides on a set of 18-inch M Double-Spoke wheels in a choice of finishes and tires. Michelin Pilot Super Sport Tires mounted on 18-inch wheels are offered on both the Track Handling and M Sport packages. The 2 Series is offered in three new exterior paint colors: Mediterranean Blue Metallic, Seaside Blue Metallic, and Sunset Orange.

Inside, the dashboard has been redesigned with updated climate vents, and the now-standard Sport Line adds contrast stitching throughout. BMW also revised the center stack and center console with new gloss black trim and cupholder lid. Other interior changes include new colors such as Black with Red contrast stitching, Black and Oyster SensaTec, and Dakota Leather seats in Cognac. The Luxury Line, now available with the Luxury package, adds Fineline Stream Wood or Fineline Pure Wood trims with Pearl Chrome highlights.

The infotainment system has been upgraded to the automaker’s latest iDrive 6.0 with a 6.6-inch screen. The Voice Control function is said to be improved and recognizes common phrases and commands.

Last year, the 230i and M240i replaced the 228i and M235i, respectively, thanks to new more powerful engines. An eight-speed auto is standard, while a six-speed manual is optional. The 2018 BMW M2 also gets a styling refresh and is powered by the 3.0-liter M TwinPower Turbo I-6 mated to a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.