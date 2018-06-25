/ 2018 Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction Nets Nearly $27 Million in Record Sales

Big bucks and cool cars exchanged hands at Barrett-Jackson’s 2018 Northeast Auction over the weekend. The third annual sale was held over four days at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. In total, the auction house moved 662 vehicles that sold for more than $24.9 million and it raked in another $832,000 in automotive memorabilia sales.

Five rare rides raised an additional $1.25 million for charity that included the sale Dodge’s last production 2017 Viper and 2018 Challenger SRT Demon for $1 million.

“Once again the energy and passion at our Northeast Auction has been incredible to experience this past week… Saturday was also highlighted by the charity sales of the last production Dodge Viper and last Demon, along with a 35th Anniversary Chevrolet Corvette to help support our yearlong Driven Hearts charity initiative,” said Craig Jackson, Barrett-Jackson CEO and chairman in a statement.

Here are the top 11 vehicles that crossed the block at this year’s extravaganza:

1. 1967 Chevrolet Nova Custom Coupe “The Innovator” (Lot #687) sold for $275,000.

2. 1967 Shelby GT500E Super Snake (Lot #667) sold for $210,000.

3. 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost (Lot #685) sold for $203,500.

4. & 5. 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon (Lot #650) sold for $198,000.

6. 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS454 LS6 (Lot #670) sold for $172,700.

7. 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird (Lot #671) sold for $170,500.

8. 1965 Chevrolet Corvette 396/425 Convertible (Lot #680) sold for $170,500.

9. 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia (Lot #686) sold for $170,500.

10. 1970 Dodge Charger R/T Custom Coupe (Lot #689) sold for $156,800.

11. 1960 Chevrolet Corvette 283/250 Convertible (Lot #665.1) sold for $144,100.

“We’ve been so blessed to have this community behind us over the last three years, which includes their tremendous support of our charity efforts,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson, in a release. “With the generous support of our consignors and bidders, we have helped raise nearly $104 million to date for people across the country, from all ages and walks, live healthier, and more meaningful lives. We’re so grateful to be a part of the good that comes from helping those in need.”