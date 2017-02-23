2018 Audi S5 Sportback Set for Springtime Arrival

Audi has announced that the 2018 S5 Sportback will arrive at dealerships this spring with prices starting at $55,375.

The 2018 Audi S5 Sportback gets a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 engine that delivers 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. A manual is not offered, but it does get quattro all-wheel drive as standard equipment.

Audi claims the S5 will hit 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph while rolling on 18-inch summer performance tires.

The sporty, five-door coupe features a wider grille with double horizontal blade bars, a stretched and lower hood, and thicker wheel arches.

Around back the LED taillights wrap slightly around the rear end high above the gray rear diffuser, and quad exhaust pipes with chrome tips.

Similar to the A7/S7, the S5 Sportback offers a power tailgate for easier hauling and access. It offers 35 cubic feet of cargo space when the rear seats are folded down.

Inside, the five-seater gets an Alcantara and leather trimmed interior, heated diamond stitched sport seats, and a sunroof.

Pricing for the 2018 S5 Sportback starts at $55,375 for the Premium Plus trim and goes up to $59,775 for the Prestige version.

Also announced, the 2018 A5 Sportback starts at $43,575, A5 Coupe sells for $43,775, and the A5 Cabriolet goes on sale for $50,575 this spring.