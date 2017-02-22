2018 Audi S4 Hits 60 MPH in 4.4 Seconds, Starts at $51,875

What do 21 hp and 44 lb-ft and a switch from supercharging to turbocharging get you? Well, in the case of the 2018 Audi S4, the exact same 0-60 mph time as the outgoing model.

Audi announced today that the 2018 S4 needs 4.4 second to hit 60 mph, which is equivalent to the time posted by a 2013 S4 in a Motor Trend test. Given the fairly minor changes in output, the lack of a significant change in performance is not surprising.

We first saw the latest S4, which is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 good for 354 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque (the latter of which is available from just 1,370 rpm all the way to 4,500 rpm), at the 2015 Frankfurt auto show, but Audi made the U.S. market wait until this spring to receive the all-new sports sedan.

Transferring that power to all four of the S4’s wheels via Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive is a standard eight-speed automatic transmission, with neither a manual nor a dual-clutch automatic on offer. We’ve known this was the case since the car’s debut and the absence of a manual is not at all surprising, but depending on the eight-speed’s performance, Audi’s choice of transmission could be a point of contention over the car’s entire lifecycle.

When it arrives in dealer showrooms in the next few months, the 2018 S4 will carry a price tag of at least $51,875, including a $975 destination fee. Because someone at Audi appears to have a curious sense of humor, the base trim is dubbed “Premium Plus” while the upgraded version, which starts at $56,775, carries the more-appropriate moniker “Prestige.”