2018 Audi R8 Spyder V10 Plus Drops with 610 Horsepower

Ingolstadt’s all-new 2018 Audi R8 Spyder V10 Plus is the fastest convertible model from the brand. Like the R8 Plus coupe, the R8 Spyder Plus sports a wailing 5.2-liter V-10 engine that packs 610 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque — an increase of 70 hp and 15 lb-ft over the regular model.

The Quattro all-wheel drive beast’s powerplant is mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. It’ll get you from 0-62 mph in a blistering 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 203.8 mph.

“The Audi R8 Spyder V10 plus completes the R8 model line,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Audi managing director, in a statement.

“The Spyder is now also available as a 610 horsepower top version in addition to the Coupe. It benefits from our many years of experience in motorsport and combines breathtaking dynamics with the emotion of an open-top sports car.”

It weighs in at a healthy 3,737 pounds — the same as the regular Spyder and 55.1 pounds less than the coupe, Audi claims. The cloth top is lowered and raised via an electrohydraulic drive that takes 20 seconds to open or close at speeds up to 31.1 mph.

It folds into a Z-shape and gets housed in a flat storage compartment over the engine. Audi says the rear window sinks into the bulkhead, but can be retracted and extended electrically.

In addition to the 11 standard paint flavors, the top is available in three shades, and the side blades can be selected in five colors.

The R8 Spyder Plus’ exclusive new micrommata green paint job gives it a Hulk-like appearance and the optional design package has an anthracite gray single frame grille and black tailpipe covers. The interior is in all black Nappa leather with green stitching accents on the seats, center armrests, doors, and floor mats.

Audi says the leather on the bucket seats has a special pigmenting that stops them from heating up in the sun’s rays, which sounds like a big V10 plus for us.

The Spyder V10 also gets a large 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit and a rockin’ Bang & Olufsen sound system with loudspeakers in the seats — that Audi says can actually be heard over the engine noise with the top down.

In addition, optional Audi laser light LED headlights are available and will make you look really freakin’ cool at night.

Orders are now being accepted and the first cars will be delivered in the late summer. The base price in Germany is about $234,174 .

Audi will announce pricing details for the U.S. when the launch date is finalized here. Stay tuned.

2018 Audi R8 Spyder V10 plus Specifications