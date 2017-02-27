2018 Aston Martin Vantage Prototype Caught on Video

Aston Martin is in the early stages of an aggressive revamp of its lineup that began last year with the arrival of the DB11. Next up should be the 2018 Vantage, a prototype of which was caught on video recently during winter testing.

In the short clip, you can see the familial resemblance to the DB11 despite the swirly camouflage. Our videographer says the car, which is wearing the DB11’s wheels, looks wider than the current Vantage.

Even clearer is the growl of a V-8, which is expected to be Mercedes-Benz’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine. In AMG’s hands, the engine is capable of bonkers output figures like the E63 S’ 603-hp rating. The Vantage’s version will likely be decidedly milder and closer to the extant V8 Vantage’s 430 hp or the AMG GT’s 456 hp.

A more-powerful Vantage S variant will likely follow, as will a V-12 version using the DB11’s 5.2-liter mill. A racing version should arrive at some point after the initial launch as well.

Although Aston has kept its cards close to its chest when it comes to the next-generation Vantage, we expect the 2018 Vantage to arrive later this year, with a debut possible either at Pebble Beach or the Frankfurt auto show. Entry into a 2016 V8 Vantage starts at slightly less than $110,000 and there’s not much reason to believe it will increase substantially as Aston will need plenty of space in the range for the aforementioned variants.