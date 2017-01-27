2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Exposed

Aston Martin announced the Vanquish S, the latest evolution in its line of luxurious and powerful grand tourers, in late 2016. Now, the automaker has revealed the drop-top version of that potent two-door cruiser, the 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante.

The Vanquish S Volante gets the same body enhancements that the coupe received, including a new carbon fiber front splitter, side sills, and rear valance that help differentiate it from its predecessor. The rear end also receives an integrated spoiler and quad exhaust tips. Powering the Vanquish S Volante is the same Aston 5.9-liter V-12 we’ve come to know and love, but it’s been tuned to 580 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. That engine spins the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Aston Martin has yet to confirm performance estimates for the topless Volante model, but the coupe is estimated to hit 62 mph in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 201 mph.

Being Aston’s “Super GT,” the Vanquish S Volante gets an opulent interior complete with Strathmore enhanced-grain leather upholstery with matching stitching and embroidered headrests, satin chrome brightwork, and Rokona headliner for the convertible top. This all, of course, comes at a cost. The Vanquish S Volante starts at $312,950. So if you want one, you have until April to save up your pennies.