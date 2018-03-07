2018 All-Stars Contender: 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S

Historically, the Mercedes-AMG E63 has been a somewhat understated, massively powerful luxury four-door with a glorious V-8.

“Remember when AMG sedans were basically just sickeningly fast-in-a-straight-line luxury cars?” executive editor Mac Morrison asked. “The AMG E63 S wouldn’t be recognizable to its older family members.”

Mercedes sent us a car with nearly $40,000 in options, some of which compromise the 603-horsepower sedan. The ultra-hard $2,500 AMG Performance seats are the key issue here, but the matte black paint along with the garish exterior decals and yellow interior stitching accompanying the Edition Components package certainly don’t diminish the pure-performance character.

The suspension setup fitted to all E63s is overly stiff at low speeds, forcing you to reach for a nonexistent “extra-comfort” mode for the adjustable air suspension, but the body control is exemplary. With the standard seats and a less gaudy cosmetic setup, the 186-mph five-seater does maintain much of the E63 legacy—and pushes it to new heights.

The twin-turbo V-8 is an absolute peach. There’s massive low-end grunt, but it still rewards when revved, both aurally and physically. Plus, its output trumps Mercedes-AMG’s own GT R track monster by 26 horsepower and a rather crazy 111 lb-ft of torque. The E63’s nine-speed automatic is a big step up from the old seven-speed, and there’s a new all-wheel-drive system. Even though the car weighs more than 4,500 pounds, the AMG sedan can now dance. Traction is never an issue, and the E63 rotates impressively, especially when you remember that hefty mass.

Is the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63’s performance enough to earn it a 2018 All-Stars trophy? Find out on Saturday, March 10, when we announce the winners at the 2018 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance—and right here on automobilemag.com.