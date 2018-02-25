2018 All-Stars Contender: Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport AWD

Take away the Giulia Quadrifoglio’s 505-hp engine and repackage the whole car as a crossover, and you get a much different beast.

The 2.0-liter turbo-four is a solid powerplant. It sends up to 280 hp and 306 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels via a well-sorted eight-speed automatic. The suspension is tuned well, too, and the steering is sports-car quick, though some thought it felt a bit out of place. Others loved everything about how it drives and feels; it’s definitely an enthusiast’s vehicle.

“A real sleeper,” noted Editor-at-Large Arthur St. Antoine. “Didn’t see this one coming—wow is that a lot of ‘go’ from that little four-banger. The Alfa just ate up the mountain loop, no sweat.”

“It handles well and is unusually tempting to take onto the track, for an SUV at least,” said Contributor Basem Wasef.

But then there’s the unique-to-Alfa infotainment system, which will likely infuriate the average crossover buyer. Accurately described by social media editor Billy Rehbock as “one of the slowest and least intuitive,” this is an unnecessary attempt by Alfa to separate itself from its corporate cousins given how good Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Uconnect system is.

Was the 2017 Alfa Romeo Stelvio’s chassis strong enough to overcome that shortcoming and make it a 2018 Automobile All-Star? Find out on Saturday, March 10, when we announce the winners at the 2018 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance—and right here on automobilemag.com.