2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Will Cost You $81,590

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio isn’t cheap. But considering it may be the quickest production SUV around, perhaps it’s worth the $81,590 price tag.
The midsize SUV goes on sale early this year. It packs a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine making 505 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque, enough to launch it to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, according to Alfa Romeo. Standard Stelvios, which arrived in the U.S. last year, come with a 2.0-liter turbo-four making 280 hp and 306 lb-ft. Our colleagues at Motor Trend were able to hit 60 mph in 5.4 seconds in a regular Stelvio, matching Alfa’s estimate.
While the Quadrifoglio is expensive, the base Stelvio starts at a reasonable $42,990. Standard features on this model include leather seats, rear parking sensors, remote start with passive entry, a power liftgate, and 18-inch aluminum wheels.
When you upgrade to the Quadrifoglio, you receive the upgraded engine as well as unique exterior styling including a roof-mounted rear spoiler and side sill insert. You also get Alcantara leather seats, 20-inch wheels, large six-piston Brembo front brakes, and DNA Pro drive mode selector with Race mode and adjustable adaptive damping performance suspension. Options include lightweight carbon-fiber shell Sparco racing seats and Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes.
Last year, Alfa Romeo announced the Stelvio Quadrifoglio set a new record for production SUVs on the Nürburgring. It posted a time of 7:51.7 seconds, making it more than 8 seconds quicker than the previous record holder, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S, Alfa says.
