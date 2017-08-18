2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited is New Entry-Level Model

Over the years, many have criticized the Volkswagen Tiguan for carrying a higher starting price than most other compact crossovers. But now, Volkswagen is offering a Limited model that drops the price of entry to just $22,860. The Limited is based on the previous-generation Tiguan and will sell alongside the revamped 2018 model that sits on the MQB architecture.

The previous base 2017 Tiguan S started at $25,860. And the new 2018 Tiguan has an even higher starting price of $26,245. Granted, it’s also a more premium vehicle.

Standard features on the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited are pretty basic. They include 16-inch steel wheels, halogen headlights, a 5-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, rearview camera, and cloth seats. For $1,295, buyers can get a Premium package that brings along an upgraded 6.33-inch touchscreen, VW Car-Net connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and HD radio. It also has cruise control, leather steering wheel, keyless access with push-button start, and roof rails. Upgrading to 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels costs $495.

The 2017 Tiguan Limited comes with a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine producing 200 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque. All models are paired with a six-speed transmission. In contrast, the 2018 Tiguan offers a new eight-speed transmission, although it makes just 184 hp from its turbo-four. Torque is up at 221 lb-ft, though.

For its second generation, the Tiguan has grown 10.6 inches in length and 7.3 inches in its wheelbase, increasing cargo space and second-row legroom. A third row is now available for 2018.

The 2017 Tiguan Limited comes paired to either front- or all-wheel-drive. VW says the new model will arrive in dealerships soon.