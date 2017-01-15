2017 Toyota Prius C Gets Refreshed

You’re about to see some small but notable changes for Toyota’s smallest hybrid. Along with cosmetic upgrades, the 2017 Toyota Prius C receives a few new standard features.

Look for a new front fascia, side rocker panels, rear bumper, and a black rear spoiler. Alloy wheels are now standard instead of steel wheels.

Toyota’s Safety Sense C package is another new standard feature on all model grades. This system includes automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert, and automatic high beams that switch between high and low beams when appropriate.

The 2017 Toyota Prius C is available in the following trims: One, Two, Three, and Four. Standard features on the One model include an Entune audio system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen as well as Bluetooth hands-free capability, AM/FM CD player, auxiliary audio jack, USB 2.0 port with iPod connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system. Still, you have to upgrade to get many other basic features such as cruise control and a backup camera.

The Two model adds cruise control as well as soft-touch materials and other cabin upgrades. Three brings new technology features including smart key and the Entune Premium Audio system with integrated navigation, while the Four model tops the range with a power sliding moonroof, integrated backup camera, SofTex-trimmed seats, and a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

The Prius C continues on with one powertrain option. A 1.5-liter gas engine combines with an electric motor and nickel-metal hydride battery to produce a total output of 99 hp. Fuel economy is rated at 48/43 mpg city/highway. Pricing has not yet been announced for the updated 2017 Toyota Prius c.