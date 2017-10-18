Toyota to Debut Fine-Comfort Ride Concept at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Fuel cell fans get a plum of a ride from Toyota at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show. The motor corporation will debut its Fine-Comfort Ride concept, a hydrogen-powered vehicle that seats six and has a cruising range of 621 miles.

Living in Southern California, we occasionally catch sight of Toyota’s Mirai hydrogen fuel cell cars on the freeway, but it doesn’t look nearly as cool as this funky Fine-Concept here.

Maybe it’s the slick deep purple paint job, the wavy, potato chip-like rear roof, and its stretched wheelbase. It also has a range that’s nearly double that of the Mirai.

Since it runs on hydrogen, the Fine-Comfort Ride does not discharge CO2 or any pollutants while it runs. Unlike electric vehicles, which can take hours to charge, Toyota says it has a hydrogen refueling time of about three minutes—just good luck finding a refueling station. There are about 40 stations in the U.S. at the moment.

Toyota’s Fine-Comfort Ride is approximately 190.1 x 76.8 x 64.9 inches (LxWxH) and it has a wheelbase of 135.8 inches. It features a diamond-shaped cabin that narrows towards the rear with its wheel are pushed to the corners of the ride.

Inside, the rear door slides open like a minivan and there’s a touch display for the driver and passenger.

Cabin chairs allow for flexible adjustment and look like something you’d see on an episode of “Star Trek: Discovery.”

“The Fine-Comfort Ride boasts quietness and smooth running and also makes full use of the large amount of electricity provided by hydrogen as its energy source,” Toyota claims.

Toyota’s Fine-Comfort Ride will be on display along with a fuel-cell concept bus called the Sora at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show from October 25 to November 5.