2017 Super Bowl LI Commercials

Everybody knows the best part about the Super Bowl is watching the commercials.

The big game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons kicks off from Houston, Texas on Sunday.

If you can’t wait to see the latest batch of craziness from our favorite car companies, you can check them out here way before the coin toss is even decided.

Here’s what you can expect to see during the big game broadcast in no particular order:

2017 Kia Niro

“Hero’s Journey”

Funny lady Melissa McCarthy was seen in two silly, short teasers before we got to see the final version that is definitely work a look. Oh, and the all-new hybrid crossover by Kia is also worth checking out. Great job on both, Kia!

2017 Buick Cascada and Encore

“Not So Pee Wee Football”

“Whoa, check out that Buick,” could become an actual catch phrase if Buick gets lucky with this ad that stars NFL star Cam Newton and model Miranda Kerr.

Newton and Kerr work a kiddie football game to sell the 2017 Buick Cascada and the badge’s best-selling Encore. The commercial should air during the first quarter of the game. Weirdly entertaining.

2018 Audi S5 Sportback Prestige

“Daughter”

This ad tells a poignant story of a father’s vision for his daughter’s future as he watches her compete in a downhill cart race. It ends with an “equal pay for equal work” and “progress is for everyone” message.

“With ‘Daughter,’ Audi continues to push the envelope with compelling storytelling on a national platform. Pay equality is a big message for a big stage,” said Loren Angelo, Audi marketing veep, in a statement. “As a business built on bold innovation – from LED lighting to Audi quattro – progress is at the heart of what we do. We’re a brand that’s ahead of the curve and looking towards the future, just like our next generation of buyers.”

The 60-second commercial will air during big game’s third quarter. Wait for the end to catch a look at the all-new 2018 Audi S5 Sportback Prestige.

Ford Motor Company

“Go Further”

Okay, we get it; you’re a “mobility” company that builds cars and trucks too. But enough with the ride-sharing and self-driving vehicles, and show us the Bronco already.

“There’s a voice inside all of us that says, ‘Go Further’, and that is when things start moving. From innovation to realization, people are at the heart of everything we do at Ford. We go further so you can,” says Ford.

The 90-second commercial will air between the coin toss and kickoff. It’s long, but pretty good, and there’s at least a Ford GT that can be seen in it.

2017 Lexus LC

“Man and Machine”

Actress Minnie Driver narrates this one that features a mostly shirtless Lil’ Buck dancing around a LC 500 to Sia’s “Move Your Body.” Strange choice to run during the second quarter of the game, but it kind of works.

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT

“Easy Driver”

Actor Peter Fonda, Mercedes-AMG, and Oscar-winning directors Joel and Ethan Coen teamed up for a send up of the biker cult classic “Easy Rider.”

In the short, Fonda trades his all-American chopper for a Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster with a 4.0-liter twin turbo V-8 engine.

Super Bowl LI airs on Sunday, February 5 at 3:30 pm PST on Fox.