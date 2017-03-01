2017 Automobile All-Stars : The Contenders

It’s not easy to win an Automobile All-Stars trophy. This year, we invited 23 contenders to our annual showdown. Of the dozens upon dozens of new cars brought to market in 2016, they were the few we deemed strong enough to deserve a spot in our vehicular rumble with a chance to win a piece of our hardware.

This year’s lineup featured a diverse cast of sports cars, luxury SUVs and sedans, and conveyance appliances with price tags ranging from affordable to unobtainium, and engine outputs between putting and thundering from all manner of cylinder layouts, aspiration configurations, and electrification applications.

We’ll roll out the details on all the contenders over the next few days before we announce the winners of our 2017 Automobile All-Stars awards during the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance on Saturday, March 11 at 11 AM Eastern/8 AM Pacific.