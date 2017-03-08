2017 All-Stars Contender: Lincoln Continental

Say what you will about the 2017 Lincoln Continental, one thing it isn’t is your grandfather’s Lincoln. You see, grandpa never had the option of a twin-turbo V-6 that makes 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque and provides the ability to hit 60 mph in 5.4 seconds. That alone warranted sending Lincoln an All-Stars invitation.

Yet, the new Continental does share some things with the old man’s ride, such as the quiet interior and smooth suspension.

“Very pleasant, classy on the inside, soft driving, and comfy,” noted contributor Ronald Ahrens, while fellow contributor Michael Jordan aptly described it as a “a straightforward American luxury car.”

Part of that luxury comes from a hefty stack of options. For $3,105, the Continental Technology Package adds just about every active and passive safety feature on the market, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, active braking, and a 360-degree camera. Then there’s the $5,000 Luxury Package, which consists of the 19-speaker Revel audio system and LED headlamps. The best part is probably the $1,500 30-way adjustable front seats that offer a massage function.

“Was I sitting in a recliner or in a Continental driver’s seat?” noted production editor Eleonor Segura.

Senior digital editor Kirill Ougarov, who is far from a geriatric, commented, “This car is exactly what it needed to be: quiet, smooth, and comfortable, with ample power and an excellent stereo. No buyer will ever hustle this car through a canyon, but they’ll appreciate its passing ability.”

At least some people were pleased with the Continental, but is this “straightforward” luxury car an AUTOMOBILE All-Star? Come back on March 11 to find out.