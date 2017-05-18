2017 Shelby Super Snake Concept is a 750-HP Wide Body Road Racer

GARDENA, California — Shelby American introduced its 2017 Shelby Super Snake wide body concept at its corporate headquarters. The road racing-focused Mustang, which started out as a 50th Anniversary Shelby Super Snake, was designed and built at the company’s facility in Las Vegas.

Carroll Shelby’s grandson, Aaron, was on hand to show off the company’s latest study along with the also-new 2017 Shelby F-150 Super Snake street truck.

About four inches were added to the concept car’s rear track and another two and half inches were added to the front to maximize handling. The “Lightning Blue” concept also sports a Shelby spec track suspension, rear lower control arms, and a performance spindle and control arms, as well as new wheels and tires.

Power comes from the same supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 that packs 750 horsepower found in other Super Snakes. To reel those ponies in, the concept features a Brembo Shelby brake system with 16-inch rotors and four-piston calipers up front and 14-inch rotors with six-piston calipers in the rear.

“The fully adjustable coil over suspension and the enormous Brembo braking system, along with wider wheels and tires significantly change the car’s driving dynamics. This provides more grip for later braking and earlier acceleration out of corners,” said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American vice president of operations, in a statement.

“It will deliver more communication to the driver and better absorb track imperfections. The wide body Super Snake concept is every road racer’s dream.”

If you are in the Southern California area this weekend, the concept car will be shown at the 5th Annual Carroll Shelby Tribute and Car Show on Saturday, May 20 along with the Super Snake truck.