2017 RUF CTR is a Clean-Sheet, 700-Horsepower Yellowbird Successor

Full-build Porsche restomods are big money these days, elevating builders like Singer, Emory, and Magnus Walker to near celebrity status. Longtime Porsche tuner and engineering powerhouse RUF apparently wants a piece of this pie as well, beginning with the debut of the bright yellow 2017 RUF CTR at this year’s Geneva Motor Show.

If you’re keen on RUF and Porsche, RUF’s latest creation might look familiar. This is RUF’s modern reissue of the legendary CTR “Yellowbird” from the 1980s, which essentially put the engineering firm on the map to begin with. The original CTR was built on the bones of the Porsche 930 Turbo and sported a wide range of modifications that allowed the CTR to reach an astounding 213 mph – in 1987. Only a handful of Yellowbirds were made, and collectors still scramble for their checkbooks when one comes up for sale.

Now, 30 years later, RUF’s newest creation is essentially a thoroughly modern interpretation of the original Yellowbird. Whereas the ‘80s CTR was based on the Porsche 930, the 2017 CTR is based on a platform developed entirely by RUF – a first for the engineering firm.

Underneath those 1980s bodylines, the new CTR is as modern as anything in Porsche’s current lineup. A super-rigid carbon fiber monocoque provides the basic structure, wearing steel only in the front and rear crash structures and integrated roll cage. Outside, the entire body is done-up in carbon fiber, giving the CTR a very impressive dry weight of just 2,640 pounds.

At the heart of the CTR is a Porsche-sourced, rear-mounted, dry-sump 3.6-liter twin-turbo flat-six that spits out an eye-watering 700 hp and a tarmac-folding 649 lb-ft of torque. Power is managed through a new six-speed manual transmission, also of RUF’s own design, and routed to the rear wheels through a limited slip rear differential.

In a straight line, not only will it leave Grandpa CTR for dead, but a good number of modern supercars as well. 0-62 mph is said to arrive in a very conservative 3.5 seconds and the sprint to 125 mph takes less than nine seconds. If you’re brave enough, you’ll reach a very, very scary 225 mph top speed. Too fast? No problem. Massive carbon ceramic brakes at all four corners slow things down in a hurry.

Inside, the CTR is as bare-bones and driver-focused as can be. Alcantara covers nearly every inch, contrasted only by a scattered use of carbon-fiber and leather trim pieces.

Like the 1987 CTR, there won’t be many of these terrorizing public roads. RUF plans to make just 30 2017 CTRs, so get in touch with the German tuner soon. You’d best be careful, however, as it won’t come cheap. No pricing info is available at this moment, but we wouldn’t be surprised in the least to see a price tag eclipsing the half-million dollar mark.