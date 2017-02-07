2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport and Ram HD Night Unveiled

Move over Ignition Orange, the 2017 Ram 1500 Sport gets another color option — radiant Copper Pearl. A new limited trim shade made its debut at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.

The package includes a matching Cooper Pearl grille, performance hood with black decals, lots of special black badges, and it all rolls on 22-inch aluminum wheels.

“The Ram 1500 Copper Sport builds on the ever-increasing demand for factory-custom trucks,” Mike Manley, Ram/FCA head, said in a statement.

“Our customers continue to enjoy the attention to detail and styling our designers put into each trim level, and this new eye-grabbing model will not disappoint.”

Inside the cabin gets Copper-colored accent stitching, special embroidery on the seats and headrests, and an all-black headliner and pillars. Plus, it also gets a nine-speaker Alpine sound system with subwoofer. Can you say, turn it up?

Under the hood, the Copper Sport packs a 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 with 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque that is mated to an eight-speed transmission.

Only 3,000 Copper Pearl beauties will be available with prices starting at $46,950. It will officially go on sale later this month.

But wait, there’s more. If you are looking for that straight-from-the-factory customized blackout look, then look no further than the special-edition Night packages for Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty pickups.

Night adds blacked-out features, including black-bezel headlamps, 20 x 8-inch black-painted aluminum wheels, fancy grille surround, and plenty of badass powertrain-specific badging.

On the inside, the package includes high-back heated cloth vinyl bucket seats (ooh) with 10-way power adjustment (ahh), power-adjustable pedals, and automatic temperature control with dual-zone climate control. Nice.

It is available on Ram 2500 and 3500 in Crew Cab versions, 4×2, or 4×4 with any engine configuration.

Both Night models are available in Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Delmonico Red Pearl, and Granite Crystal Metallic.

Ram 2500 Night pricing starts at $46,840.