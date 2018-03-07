2018 All-Stars Contender: 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

We didn’t plan to invite the 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS to this year’s edition of All-Stars. We wanted the latest GT3 and believed we had it locked in. But a ripple in Porsche’s test-vehicle pool meant the car originally earmarked for our evaluation was sent packing back to the mother ship in Germany, leaving us empty-handed.

“But wait,” Porsche Cars North America inquired. “Would you like us to send the new GTS?” We looked at each other for a brief moment, huddled together, and reviewed this 911’s case for attending. We remembered how we laughed last year when we realized this 450-horsepower, turbocharged, rear-drive Carrera is much faster than the turbocharged, rear-drive 993 GT2 of the 1990s, a car that collectors have recently paid millions for. We considered the fact Porsche positions the GTS between the standard Carrera and the “real” 911 Turbo without being as hard-edged as the GT3. “You know,” one of our staffers whispered, “this might be the best 911 Porsche builds right now. Possibly?” Hmmmm. So we picked up the phone and dialed PCNA in Atlanta. “About that GTS … ”

Halfway through our All-Stars program, you would have thought no one was paying attention to this white coupe. The GTS uses larger turbochargers and a little more boost than the Carrera S, giving it an additional 30 horsepower and 37 lb-ft of torque in comparison. It comes standard with Sport Chrono and the different drive settings the package includes. Dual-clutch-equipped versions such as this one also feature Porsche’s Sport Response “push-to-pass” instant-power button on the steering wheel. Then there is a sport exhaust combined with less sound deadening to turn up the volume, plus those cool center-lock wheels. Not to mention a lower sport suspension setup (optional on Carrera S) and the mean-looking wide-body shell everyone loves on the Carrera 4; this and the GT3 are the only rear-drive 911s to receive it. Additionally, this test car came well-equipped to the fight, carrying both the optional carbon-ceramic brake and rear-wheel-steering packages, as well as Porsche’s active anti-roll bar setup.

Did the 2017 Porsche 911 GTS quietly sneak its way to a 2018 All-Stars trophy? Find out on Saturday, March 10, when we announce the winners at the 2018 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance—and right here on automobilemag.com.