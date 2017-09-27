/ World of Automobile / 2017 Pebble Beach Car Week powered by INFINITI
A look back at INFINITI's exciting highlights from the 2017 action-packed Pebble Beach Car Week Festivities

The 2017 Pebble Beach Car Week was a whirlwind of automotive enthusiast activities. INFINITI partnered with TEN: The Enthusiast Network and MOTOR TREND to bring their most immersive experiences yet to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The INFINITI Pavilion events included the INFINITI Reception, which featured The Shadowboxers, an American pop band, the INFINITI SOUL OF THE MACHINE virtual reality experience, the QX80 Monograph Concept, and a Ride and Drive featuring INFINITI’s full line of luxury vehicles. Other Car Week highlights included the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, The Quail – A Motorsports Gathering, MOTOR TREND’s Editor in Chief Ed Loh’s most intriguing cars of the week picks, the Pebble Beach Concept Lawn, and Best of Show.

THE QUAIL HIGHLIGHTS. Quail Lodge and Golf Club invited guests to partake in the quail, a motorsports gathering—the ultimate collection of rare vehicles and vintage race machines. and for the fourth year running, INFINITI continues to proudly be a platinum sponsor. Guests were invited to beat the heat with made-to-order Thai inspired rolled ice cream from New York’s 10Below Ice Cream.

 

