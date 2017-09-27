2017 Pebble Beach Car Week powered by INFINITI

The 2017 Pebble Beach Car Week was a whirlwind of automotive enthusiast activities. INFINITI partnered with TEN: The Enthusiast Network and MOTOR TREND to bring their most immersive experiences yet to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The INFINITI Pavilion events included the INFINITI Reception, which featured The Shadowboxers, an American pop band, the INFINITI SOUL OF THE MACHINE virtual reality experience, the QX80 Monograph Concept, and a Ride and Drive featuring INFINITI’s full line of luxury vehicles. Other Car Week highlights included the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, The Quail – A Motorsports Gathering, MOTOR TREND’s Editor in Chief Ed Loh’s most intriguing cars of the week picks, the Pebble Beach Concept Lawn, and Best of Show.