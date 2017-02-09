2017 Nissan Titan and Titan XD Lineup Get King Cabs

Single cabs are cool, crew cabs are better, but if you want to impress the full-size trucker crowd, you are going to need a king cab to get the job done.

Nissan rolled out a King Cab version for the 2017 Titan half-ton and the Titan XD with a 6.5-foot bed at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.

Nissan’s 2017 Titan King Cab is available in 4×4 and 4×2 drive, and three grade levels: S, SV, and Pro-4X. Each level gets a 5.6-liter V-8 engine with 390 horsepower and 394 lb-ft of torque on tap mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. The truck can tow up to 9,420 pounds and carry a maximum payload of 1,640 pounds.

The Titan XD King Cab receives the same configurations and grade levels but offers the additional option of the Cummins 5.0-liter V-8 turbo diesel, which offers 310 hp and 555 lb-ft of torque. The diesel is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and can haul up to 12,510 pounds and offers a maximum payload of 2,290 pounds. The gas engine offers a maximum payload capacity of 2,710 pounds and can tow up to 11,510 pounds.

“The launch of the new King Cab body is the last step in a journey that began in December 2015 with the debut of the breakthrough Titan XD, which continues to carve out a unique white space between competitors’ heavy-duty and half-ton trucks,” Fred Diaz, Nissan Truck VP and general manager, said in a statement.

“Now, with the addition of a half-ton Titan, our new Endurance V-8, three body configurations, three bed lengths, and a range of grade levels and equipment packages, we’re covering nearly every segment in the personal and commercial full-size truck markets. Add to that the industry’s best 5-year/100,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, and the Titan family is even more compelling.”

Nissan’s new King Cab can seat up to six, sports wide-opening rear doors, and offers a “rear-seat delete” option for commercial haulers that require a secure, flat floor storage space.

“This feature is going to be extremely well received by commercial truck buyers for its extra utility and secure, climate-safe storage space inside the cab,” Diaz noted.

Nissan says both King Cabs options are assembled in Canton, Mississippi, with its V-8 engines built in Tennessee, and Cummins diesel engines assembled in Indiana.

A Nissan NV Cargo X and two modified Titan Pro-4X models will also be on display at this year’s show. Fuel EPA estimates and pricing for the King Cab models have not been announced at this time.