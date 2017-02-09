/ News / 2017 Nissan Titan and Titan XD Lineup Get King Cabs
2017 Nissan Titan and Titan XD Lineup Get King Cabs

Half-ton of fun for the truck set

Single cabs are cool, crew cabs are better, but if you want to impress the full-size trucker crowd, you are going to need a king cab to get the job done.

Nissan rolled out a King Cab version for the 2017 Titan half-ton and the Titan XD with a 6.5-foot bed at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.

Nissan’s 2017 Titan King Cab is available in 4×4 and 4×2 drive, and three grade levels: S, SV, and Pro-4X. Each level gets a 5.6-liter V-8 engine with 390 horsepower and 394 lb-ft of torque on tap mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. The truck can tow up to 9,420 pounds and carry a maximum payload of 1,640 pounds.

2017 Nissan Titan King Cab front view

The Titan XD King Cab receives the same configurations and grade levels but offers the additional option of the Cummins 5.0-liter V-8 turbo diesel, which offers 310 hp and 555 lb-ft of torque. The diesel is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and can haul up to 12,510 pounds and offers a maximum payload of 2,290 pounds. The gas engine offers a maximum payload capacity of 2,710 pounds and can tow up to 11,510 pounds.

“The launch of the new King Cab body is the last step in a journey that began in December 2015 with the debut of the breakthrough Titan XD, which continues to carve out a unique white space between competitors’ heavy-duty and half-ton trucks,” Fred Diaz, Nissan Truck VP and general manager, said in a statement.

“Now, with the addition of a half-ton Titan, our new Endurance V-8, three body configurations, three bed lengths, and a range of grade levels and equipment packages, we’re covering nearly every segment in the personal and commercial full-size truck markets. Add to that the industry’s best 5-year/100,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, and the Titan family is even more compelling.”

2017 Nissan Titan King Cab group 02

Nissan’s new King Cab can seat up to six, sports wide-opening rear doors, and offers a “rear-seat delete” option for commercial haulers that require a secure, flat floor storage space.

“This feature is going to be extremely well received by commercial truck buyers for its extra utility and secure, climate-safe storage space inside the cab,” Diaz noted.

Nissan says both King Cabs options are assembled in Canton, Mississippi, with its V-8 engines built in Tennessee, and Cummins diesel engines assembled in Indiana.

A Nissan NV Cargo X and two modified Titan Pro-4X models will also be on display at this year’s show. Fuel EPA estimates and pricing for the King Cab models have not been announced at this time.

2017 Nissan Titan King Cab rear view

