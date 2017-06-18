2017 Nissan Titan King Cab Starts at $33,475

Pricing for the 2017 Nissan Titan and 2017 Nissan Titan XD pickups’ third cab size has been revealed. The 2017 Nissan Titan King Cab and 2017 Nissan Titan XD King Cab start at $33,745 and $34,755, respectively (including $1,195 destination).

The King Cab variant slots between the Single Cab and Crew Cab models and is similar to the Ford F-Series SuperCab, Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra and Toyota Tundra Double Cab, and Ram Quad Cab. Like those on the Ford, Nissan’s King Cab is rear-hinged and can only be opened after the front doors are opened. The rear hinges swing 170 degrees for easy access to the rear cab.

Unlike most of its competitors, Nissan’s King Cab pickups can only be had with a 6.5-foot box. The eight-foot box is only available on the Single Cab. Also unlike all its competitors, the Titan and Titan XD King Cab is available with a rear seat delete option with a flat floor for more secure storage.

Nissan’s 390-hp 5.6-liter Endurance V-8 and seven-speed automatic combo is standard on both the Titan and Titan XD King Cab models. The 5.0-liter Cummins turbodiesel V-8 and six-speed automatic combo is optional on the XD. The V-6 is not offered on the regular Titan.

2017 Nissan Titan King Cab

The base 2017 Nissan Titan S King Cab 4×2 starts at $33,475, while adding four-wheel-drive brings the base price up to $36,755. Pricing for the two-wheel-drive Titan SV King Cab starts at $37,125 and the four-wheel-drive SV starts at $40,155.

Pricing for the four-wheel-drive only Titan PRO-4X King Cab starts at $44,785.

2017 Nissan Titan XD King Cab

The $34,755 base price for the 2017 Nissan Titan XD is for the S King Cab 4×2 model, while the four-wheel-drive S model is priced from $37,785. Pricing for the two-wheel-drive Titan XD SV King Cab starts at $39,155, while the four-wheel-drive SV is priced from $42,185.

The Titan XD PRO-4X King Cab starts at $46,635.

2017 Nissan Titan XD King Cab with Cummins

For those wanting to step up the Cummins turbodiesel V-8, the 2017 Titan XD S King Cab starts at $41,305 for two-wheel-drive and $44,835 with four-wheel-drive. The Titan XD SV is priced from $45,205 or $47,735 for two- or four-wheel-drive, respectively.

The Cummins-equipped 2017 Titan XD PRO-4X starts at $51,685.