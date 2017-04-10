2017 Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior Project Makes Tracks in New York

The 2017 Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior Project coming to the 2017 New York auto show continues the automaker’s tradition of tracked crossover concepts.

Based on the redesigned 2017 Nissan Rogue, the concept rides on a quartet of Dominator Tracks from American Track Truck, Inc. The tracks, which measure 48 inches long, 30 inches high, and 15 inches wide, replace the standard wheels and tires. Modifications to the suspension and wheel wells were required to fit the tracks.

Other custom touches include a digitized desert tan camouflage body wrap and military-style yellow window glass and headlights. The Dominator Tracks are also finished in a khaki paint. The Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior Project also features black custom window flares, an ARB Gear Basket, LED lights, and a Warn 4K winch.

“This new Rogue Trail Warrior adds a new dimension to family adventures with its snow/sand tracks, gear basket, winch and camo paint,” said Michael Bunce, Nissan’s vice president of Product Planning, in a release. “If you want to stand out from the crowd during a day on the slopes or the beach, this is the vehicle to take.”

Power for the Rogue Trail Warrior Project comes from the production model’s 170-hp, 175-lb-ft 2.5-liter I-4 mated to the automaker’s Xtronic CVT. The Rogue’s standard all-wheel-drive system sends power to all four tracks.

Last year, Nissan brought three Winter Warrior crossover concepts to the 2016 Chicago auto show. The concepts included a 2016 Nissan Rogue, 2016 Nissan Murano, and 2016 Nissan Pathfinder all riding on Dominator Tracks.