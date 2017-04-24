2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Starts at $22,380

Nissan has released pricing for the 2017 Rogue Sport, the slightly smaller crossover that slots below the standard Rogue. The new CUV, which is essentially a rebadged Nissan Qashqai, starts at $22,380 including destination, or $2,380 less than a base 2017 Nissan Rogue.

As we reported previously, the Nissan Rogue Sport is just over a foot longer than the standard Rogue and has a 2.3-inch shorter wheelbase. Unlike its larger sibling, the Rogue Sport does not get the option of a third row. All models are powered by a 2.0-liter I-4 that makes 141 hp and 147 lb-ft of torque and comes mated to an Xtronic CVT with Eco Mode. Front-wheel drive is standard on all models, with all-wheel drive being a $1,350 option. The Rogue Sport is offered in three trim levels. The Rogue Sport SV starts at $23,980, while the SL model starts at $27,030.

The 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport offers Nissan’s Safety Shield suite of advanced safety features, including Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, and Lane Departure Prevention. Also available are leather seats with heated front seats, SiriusXM satellite radio capability, a 7.0-inch NissanConnect touchscreen with navigation and app integration, a rearview camera, Nissan’s Around View Monitor, adaptive cruise control, Nissan’s Divide-N-Hide Cargo System, and more.

The 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport goes on sale May 11, 2017.

Source: Nissan