2017 Nissan Murano Price Unveiled, Starts at $30,710

Last year, Nissan saw the company’s Murano sales surge by more than 38 percent. This, according to Nissan, set an all-time sales record. To continue that success, the company gave the Murano a slight refresh for the 2017 model year, including adding two new packages and a range of new standard features that includes Apple CarPlay. However, these updates revise the pricing, slightly increasing the model’s starting price to $30,710.



Internally called the 2017.5 Murano, the hardly noticeable model refresh includes no drastic interior or exterior departures and adds two packages—Midnight Edition and SV Premium Plus Package—as well as Apple CarPlay. Curiously, Nissan didn’t mention Android Auto, so users of Google’s mobile operating system may be out of luck.

The Midnight Edition, which Nissan’s entire fleet receives, is offered only on the Murano Platinum and includes Midnight Edition black 20-inch aluminum wheels, black roof rails, black mirror caps, black splash guards and an available Midnight Edition set of floormats. The Midnight Edition will come in Pearl White, Cayenne Red, Gun Metallic, and Magnetic Black with a Graphite interior. The package adds $1,195 to the Murano Platinum’s $39,610 starting price.



Next is the SV Premium Plus Package, which includes much of the options available in the previous SV Premium Package, including heated front seats, heated outside rearview mirrors, power panoramic moonroof, and Bose audio. It now also includes a Drive Assistance Package (auto-dimming inside mirror, HomeLink, Around View Monitoring, Moving Object Detection, Driver Attention Alert, Blind Sport Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and 18-inch Gun Metal aluminum wheels).

Here is a full breakdown of the Murano’s new pricing structure:

Murano S FWD: $30,710

Murano SV FWD: $33,910

Murano SL FWD: $38,240

Murano Platinum FWD: $40,550

Murano S AWD: $32,310

Murano SV AWD: $35,510

Murano SL AWD: $39,840

Murano Platinum AWD: $42,150

The standard 3.5-liter V-6 remains from the previous year and customers are able to have the new Murano in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. Nissan’s senior VP of Sales and Marketing for North America, Christian Meunier, said, “With the enhancements for the 2017, we’re adding value to every Murano trim level.”