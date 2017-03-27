2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition is an Intriguing NISMO Alternative

Nissan is adding a third GT-R model that will slot in between the Premium trim and hotted-up NISMO. The 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition is heading to the New York auto show next month before going on sale this summer.

The name probably sounds familiar, and for good reason. Nissan previously offered a Track Edition GT-R in the U.S. for the 2014 model year.

The 2017 Track Edition model receives a host of upgrades taken from NISMO, including its special front fenders, 20-inch wheels, tires, and performance-oriented suspension tuning. But, like the base model, it produces “just” 565 hp from its 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-6, below the Nismo’s 600 hp.

The Track Edition also benefits from a dry carbon fiber rear spoiler and an additional adhesive bonding that increases body rigidity over the base model. Look inside and you’ll notice a unique red and black interior. Standard features include Recaro front seats, NissanConnect with Navigation, paddle shifters on the steering wheel, Bose sound system, RearView Monitor, and a titanium exhaust system. A new standard 8-inch touchscreen, added as part of a 2017 model-year update for the GT-R, helps drivers control infotainment and navigation functions.

If you don’t need the 600 hp offered by the NISMO, the Track Edition is a much less expensive option to consider. Priced at $129,585, the Track Edition is neatly placed between the $111,685 Premium and the $176,685 NISMO.

The 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition will be available late this summer by special order only. The limited-production model will be offered as one fully equipped model with no option packages. Buyers can choose from one of five different exterior colors, including red, black, silver, white, and an orangey Blaze Metallic.