2017 Monterey Car Week Preview: The Auctions

Every year we look forward to Monterey Car Week like kids waiting for Christmas day, partly because every year hundreds of buyers return home from the week’s collector car auctions with new toys for their garages. For some lucky Monterey attendees, Christmas really does come early. To help you decide which of the 2017 Monterey sales will offer the cars of your dreams, we’ve put together this short compilation with a little information on each of the week’s six auctions. And don’t forget to check out our guide on buying a car at auction.

Bonhams

Unlike the Gooding and RM Sotheby’s sales, Bonhams’ auction lasts just a single day. But oh, what a day. Registered bidders will have a chance to take home several Group B rally cars, including a 1986 Ford RS200 Evolution and a 1983 Lancia Rally 037 Stradale. And then there’s the 1958 Ferrari 250 GT TdF that we got behind the wheel of recently, along with a single-owner 1995 McLaren F1—a supercar that many who have driven one say is the finest ever built.

Gooding

What’s better than a classic Mercedes 300 SL? How about a pair of them? Gooding will be offering a very unique pair of original-owner Benzes, comprised of a 1955 300 SL “Gullwing” coupe and a 1957 300 SL Roadster. Both have seen little use in recent years, but don’t appear to require too much refurbishing before hitting the road once again. While you’re there, be sure to consider a pair of Alfa Romeos also looking for new homes: a 1931 6C 1750 Gran Sport and a 1975 Tipo 33 race car.

Mecum

Mecum is probably best known for its heavy skew towards muscle and pony cars, but in Monterey its focus is a little different. Last year, Mecum made a name for itself by bringing plenty of late-model supercars to its Monterey sale–most of which were eagerly snapped up by collectors who’s tastes run towards the contemporary end of things. This year is no different, with plenty of examples of the modern supercars available, but also the collection of late rocker J. Geils, including a 1958 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint, a 1966 Maserati 3500 GT that needs some work, and a 1961 Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2.

RM Sotheby’s

There’s a little bit of everything at RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale this year, from adorable, classic Peel microcars (including a P50 and a Trident) to a rare 2006 Lamborghini Concept S. And don’t be sure to miss RM’s collection of Ferraris–with everything from a 1961 250 SWB to a 2011 599 GTO, there’s a Ferrari for nearly every buyer.

Russo & Steele

In the world of Porsche collectors, comedian Jerry Seinfeld is certainly one of the niche’s leading men. For that reason, undoubtedly combined with a bit of celebrity factor, Porsches that have been previously owned by the comedy legend and Porschephile tend to bring big interest. That’s why we’ll be checking in on Seinfeld’s old 997-series 2006 911 GT3 RS. While Russo & Steele are no strangers to European metal, it can be argued that this is one of the better Monterey venues to find that classic American car of your dreams, with many muscle and pony cars on offer.

Worldwide Auctioneers

Worldwide is a relative newcomer to the Monterey auction scene, but after a successful maiden sale in 2016, the auction house is back for round two this year. The mix of cars is eclectic–everything from a 1912 Fiat Tipo 36 Touring to a 1974 Volkswagen Thing to a 2006 Ford GT in white with blue stripes. Our personal favorite? The 1963 ASA 1000 GT–a Giugiaro-designed small sports coupe with a Ferrari-designed four-cylinder engine derived from the famous Columbo 3.0-liter V-12. It’s rare, pretty and has a fantastic story behind its development.