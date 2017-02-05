2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Limited Edition Unveiled in Chicago

Mitsubishi Motors unleashed a super exclusive Limited Edition trim level for the 2017 Outlander Sport at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.

The new trim level receives an alloy fuel door, black door mirrors, 18” wheels, fog lamps, HID headlamps, a rear view camera, and a nifty Limited Edition badge. You will definitely be the envy of all those ES base model owners.

“As the brand sales leader, Outlander Sport does an exemplary job of offering consumers unmatched value at an attractive price,” said Don Swearingen, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Mitsubishi Motors in a statement.

“We’ve now taken that approach one step further by integrating additional standard equipment and technology into the Limited Edition at a price point that is unprecedented within the broader CUV segment.”

It’s available in seven colors and the interior gets a special custom design with black fabric and red stitching on the steering wheel, shift knob, and brake lever.

Other fancier interior bits include aluminum pedals, heated front seats (sorry, rear seat passengers,) and a display audio system that’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto friendly.

The 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Limited Edition arrives in dealerships this month with a starting price of $21,995.