2017 MG ZS SUV Video Revealed

MG has changed hands a few times since it started building cars in the early 1920s. Since 2007, the Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) of China has owned the iconic British brand.

Last month, the MG ZS compact crossover made its world debut at the Guangzhou auto show and now a follow-up launch video was released on YouTube. The flashy promo showcases the small SUV in red, white and blue trims.

In the video, we can see the potential Nissan Juke fighter with a front snout similar to a Mazda CX-3 or a Jaguar XE sedan. It also sports a large, centered MG badge on a galvanized sky-star grille.

The pint-sized four-door has broad shoulders, panoramic sunroof, roof rails, and is smaller than the MG GS, a mid-sized SUV, which made its debut last year. Around back, the rear hatch opens via a large chrome MG logo that can tilt up. Horizontal lights are similar to the GS model and wrap around the rear body panels snugly.

Under the compact crossover’s short hood we’re told there’s a 1.6-liter turbo engine with 125 horsepower and 125 lb-ft of torque.

Autoevolution reports that two 1.5-liter engines could be offered and increase the total output up to a respectable 165 hp. They also speculate that the ZS will most likely be offered with a 6-speed manual or a twin-clutch gearbox.

MG is touting the modest ZS as a car made for young people or Generation Z. The peppy SUV features intelligent voice control that allows its occupants to open and close windows, adjust temperature controls, music, and navigation by voice commands.

The ZS will be built in China. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but it is expected to go on sale in China, the U.K. and other markets outside of the U.S. in late 2017.