2017 Mercedes-Benz, AMG G-Class Models Get Ritzy Variants

Why settle for a stock 2017 Mercedes-AMG G63 or G65 when you can have an Exclusive Edition variant for the equivalent of $177,978 and $313,850, respectively. We say equivalent because neither will be available in the U.S.

The upgrades are purely cosmetic but include a model-specific under guard of stainless steel, AMG sport strips, rub strip inserts in a dark aluminum, and a matching painted wheel cover.

In addition to standard colors offered, the Exclusive Edition Gs are available in a limited edition matte Monza Gray Magno hue. Both roll on 21-inch wheels, with the G63 receiving twin-spoke AMG alloys in matte black and the G65 being fitted with gloss black twin-spoke units accented by high-sheen rim flanges.

Inside, standard touches include the designo Exclusive package with a two-tone, leather-lined dashboard, and AMG sport seats with two-tone leather upholstery in a diamond pattern in six colors. Two-tone seats in designo Nappa leather are also offered. Trim choices consist of AMG Carbon or black designo piano lacquer.

Other options include designo seat belts in red, leather handles, and a matching two-tone AMG Performance steering wheel.

If the Exclusive Edition is too ritzy for your tastes, there are more affordable options available. Check out the “designo manfaktur” Edition of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz G350d for $119,883, and of the G500 for $132,763 — with neither model being available in the U.S., the special edition isn’t either.

Both receive a healthy dose of obsidian black exterior bits including the grille, mirror caps, and spare wheel cover. They are available in three flavors: designo magma red, designo mystic white, and obsidian black. The G350d and G500 both roll on AMG 5-spoke alloy wheels in black with 19-inch tires.

Inside, the models receive sporty highlights in black designo nappa leather with color-coordinated red topstitching, and a matching AMG Performance steering wheel in red and black. The interior trim receives a splash of black designo piano lacquer that contrasts nicely with the red designo seat belts and black leather grab handles in the roof liner.

If you’re a well-heeled European and are in the market for a new G, you can place your order today. Deliveries of the swanky new variants are expected to begin in September.