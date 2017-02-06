2017 Mazda CX-9 Pricing Stays the Same as Last Year’s Model

The 2017 Mazda CX-9 goes on sale later this month starting at $32,460, the same price as last year’s model.

Predictably, Mazda’s largest crossover sees few changes this year since it was fully redesigned for 2016. The base Sport model comes standard with LED headlights and taillights, rear backup camera, cloth seats, and a 7-inch color display for the Mazda Connect infotainment system. A $950 Sport package brings heated front seats, power driver seat, and heated mirrors.

For the new model year, the mid-level Touring adds standard Smart City Brake Support, which helps drivers avoid front collisions while traveling at low speeds. The feature was previously only available as an option on this trim level. The Touring–which also benefits from leather seats, keyless entry, power front seats, a power liftgate, and an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen — starts at $36,910, also unchanged from last year. The Touring Premium package tacks on automatic headlights, navigation, an 12-speaker Bose sound system, rain-sensing wipers, backup sensors, SiriusXM satellite radio, a sunroof, and other upgrades.

Step up one level to the Grand Touring, and you’ll receive additional features including adaptive front lights, head up display, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control. This model is priced at $41,410.

Although the CX-9 comes standard with front-wheel drive, buyers can get all-wheel drive on any trim for an extra $1,800. That’s excluding the Signature trim, which comes standard with all-wheel drive and tops the CX-9 range. Priced at $45,255, the CX-9 Signature boasts rosewood accents, Nappa leather, and LED accent lighting in the cabin.

All models come equipped with a 2.5-liter turbo-four producing 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque on regular octane gas (250 hp on premium octane). According to EPA estimates, the CX-9 is capable of achieving 22/28/24 mpg city/highway/combined when paired with front-wheel drive.