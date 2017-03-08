2017 Mazda CX-5 to Start at $24,985

The all-new 2017 Mazda CX-5 will cost only slightly more than the outgoing model when it goes on sale later this month. Mazda has announced that the base price for a front-drive 2017 CX-5 Sport will be $24,985, including destination — an increase of just $495 from 2016, excluding the discontinued manual transmission-equipped variant — while an all-wheel drive variant will cost an $1,300.

The mid-range Touring trim starts at $26,855 and adds leatherette upholstery, blind spot monitoring, heated front seats, LED headlights, reclining rear seats, dual zone climate control, rear USB ports, and keyless entry. It can be had with Mazda’s entire active safety suite, which includes an updated version of Mazda Radar Cruise Control that is now capable of operating at all speeds, as well as with the Touring Preferred Equipment Package that adds a power moonroof, power liftgate, 10-speaker Bose audio, and navigation.

At the top of the spectrum is the Grand Touring trim, which starts at $30,335 for a front-drive model and goes up to $33,465 for an all-wheel drive variant equipped with the $1,830 Grand Touring Premium Package and painted in Soul Crystal Red (a $595 option). The CX-5 Grand Touring comes standard with every option offered on the Touring as well as 19-inch wheels, leather upholstery, adaptive headlights, and LED fog lamps and taillights. The Premium Package adds a head-up display, heated steering wheel and outboard rear seats, and a windshield wiper de-icer.

The 2017 Mazda CX-5 was unveiled in November at the 2016 Los Angeles auto show. Mazda has yet to release detailed specifications, but we do know that it will be offered exclusively with a 2.5-liter SKYACTIVE I-4 mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.