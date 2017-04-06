2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 GP is a Lightened, Tightened Special Edition for the U.S.

It appears Lotus is trying to make up for lost ground in the U.S. after its short absence a few years ago. Following the successful release of the Evora 400, the U.S. gets a new special edition Evora that commemorates the brand’s market relaunch.

Thankfully, it isn’t a simple wheel and tire package aimed at cashing in on collectors — this is a Federalized variant of the new Evora 410 Sport we saw last year. Lotus focused on bringing the Evora’s weight down as much as possible, replacing a great number of components with new carbon fiber elements. The front splitter, front access panel, roof section, tailgate, rear quarter panels, and rear bottom diffuser are all carbon fiber, shedding 31.5 pounds and adding some visual menace in the process.

The diet continues when you look under the new carbon skin. A new lithium-ion battery (-23.8 pounds), lightweight wheels (-15.9 pounds), and lighter windshield surround (-7.5 pounds) go toward the impressive 132-pound deficit.

The 410 GP’s new bodywork provides an impressive 141 pounds of downforce, apparently double what the Evora 400 is capable of. This extra “stick” is handy, considering the 410’s new chassis tweaks, including different wheel geometry, spring rates, and damping.

Power from the 3.5-liter supercharged V-6 remains unchanged at a strong 400 hp and 301 lb-ft of torque. This twist is managed by a standard six-speed manual transmission or six-speed sequential transmission, providing a stout 0-60 mph sprint in 3.9 seconds and a blistering 190 mph top speed.

See that gorgeous gold-on-black paint scheme? That’s the GP Edition. Only five of those will be produced for a cost of $110,000. If you want a “regular” Evora Sport 410, you’d better get in line, as Lotus is only bringing 150 to the States. Prices for the non-GP Evora Sport 410 start at $104,200.