2017 Lexus RC F GT3 Goes to Geneva

Ladies and gentleman, start your engines! We haven’t seen the 2017 Lexus RC F GT3 race yet, but the all-new carbon black racer already looks like a winner.

Lexus’ latest creation will make its European premiere at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show next week before hitting the motorsport circuit in the U.S., Japan, and Europe.

The FIA-approved RC F GT3 packs a 5.4-liter V-8 engine behind its wide spindle grille. It delivers over 500 horsepower (torque numbers not available yet) and the engine is mated to a 6-speed sequential racing box.

This carbon-fiber beast rolls on 13×18 wheels with a center lock, has iron rotor brakes, a wheelbase of 107.5 inches, and weighs in at 2866 pounds. Oh, and check out that epic whale tail of a rear wing. Nice.

Two RC F GT3s go to the 3GT Racing team to compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series in the U.S.

Another two cars are contesting the GT300 class of the Super GT Series in Japan with team LM Corsa.

In Europe, Farnbacher Racing and Emil Frey Racing will compete in selected events in the International GT Open series, says Lexus.

Lexus won a VLN Endurance Championship race with a RC F GT3 prototype at the Nürburgring Nordschleife last fall.

The Lexus RC F GT3 will be on display for racing fans at the Geneva International Motor Show from March 9-19.