2017 Kustom Kulture Forever: Old School American Steel in Deutschland

For most, Germany is usually associated with high-performance luxury cars, precision engineering, and its famous autobahns. However, every May for the past 4 years, a bunch of people have gathered in Western Germany for a very un-German celebration of hot rods, muscle cars, and Americana.

The name of the event, Kustom Kulture Forever, explains it all. The cars ranged from rat-rodded Ford Model Bs to street rod Chevy Bel Airs and even included German Beetles and Kombi busses. In addition to the cars, there was an entire section for bikes that featured slammed choppers alongside insect-like slims.

My two favorites were a Plymouth Deluxe and a V-12-powered Model T. The Plymouth featured a completely bespoke drag suspension, massive rear drag radials, and borderline vestigial front wheels. The gap created by the tiny front wheels was large enough to literally eat a man alive.

The Model T, on the other hand, was slammed and featured an extended engine bay to fit the monster BMW V-12. Best of all was a hand painted “Hope This Shit Works” valve cover overshadowed by a self-constructed intake plenum holding 4 carburetors.

While the technical specs of these and other builds are astounding, where Kustom Kulture really shines is in the details. Several cars were pretty upfront with their rebellious attitudes, featuring embroidered “Fuck You” sun visors, “Death to Hipsters” decals, and “My other ride is your mom” bumper stickers. In keeping with the DIY workmanship, a few cars used coke bottles and tin cans as coolant catch cans.

On the bike front, one of the more creative designs was a Yamaha with the logo repainted as HAHAHA. My favorite bike appeared to be one that was ridden hard and appropriately wore “The Diamond in The Rough” on its battery cover. There were even a couple 1950s BMW R bikes featuring their famous air-cooled boxer motors.

However, this event extends far beyond the cars and bikes. Kustom Kulture Forever was also a showcase for various artists, including pinstripers, tattooers, and clothing designers. Many people showed up in DIY greaser/punk/skateboard inspired outfits. In addition to the art and dress, there were several bands ranging from nostalgic 50s roots style to 80s rockabilly to modern day metal. Adjacent to the metal stage was even a skateboarding miniramp that hosted a “Tricks for Cash” competition.