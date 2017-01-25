2017 Kia Niro Priced, Starts at Under $24,000

Today, Kia announced the pricing of the brand’s all-new 2017 Niro hybrid crossover, which will starting at just $23,785, including an $895 destination fee. Kia has stated that the Niro will begin to show up in dealerships in the next few months and will be available in five different trims levels — FE, LX, EX, Touring, and a Launch Edition that will see limited release.

The base Niro FE comes standard with 16-inch wheels, 6-way adjustable front seats, power windows, keyless entry, a 7-inch touchscreen display with rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker sounds system. Bumping up to the $24,095 LX trim adds push button start, roof rails, and LED rear lamps.

For $26,595, the Niro EX trim adds heated cloth and leather seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, LED DRLs, heated power folding mirrors, front fog lamps, Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Lane Change Assist.

The Launch Edition, which will be available in two special launch colors, Snow White Pearl and Aurora Black Pearl, will also offer customers a unique set of Hyper Gray 18-inch wheels wrapped with Michelin tires, a Launch Edition only metallic grill, 10-way adjustable driver’s seat, 8-inch touchscreen navigation, 8-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio and cost jut $28,895.

Lastly, if you’re willing to cross the $30,000 mark, the $30,545 Niro Touring comes loaded with all the aforementioned features plus a power tilt/slide sunroof, front and rear park assist, heated and ventilated seats, and a heated steering wheel.

Three packages will be offered, one for the LX, EX, and Touring. For the LX, Kia will offer an Advanced Technology Package — $1,450 — which includes Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Lane Departure. In the EX, the Advanced Technology Package includes a power tilt/slide sunroof, Smart Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Lane Departure for an addition $2,300.

The Kia Niro Touring’s $1,900 Advanced Technology Package offers HID headlights, wireless phone charger and a 110V inverter, Smart Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Lane Departure Warning.

Speaking about the new Kia Niro, Kia’s VP of Product Planning, Orth Hedrick, said, “At Kia, we’re always striving to offer exciting new products that redefine their segments in all areas, including price. The new Niro checks all the boxes- it provides crossover utility, good looks, outstanding fuel economy, it’s fun to drive and it’s affordable.”