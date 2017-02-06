2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon is the Most Off-Road-Ready JK Wrangler Yet

As Jeep prepares to lift the cover off the next-gen Wrangler sometime later this year, the automaker shows some love to the current JK Wrangler in the form of a fresh new special edition. Sporting upgrades to the chassis and axles, the new Rubicon Recon Edition offers even more off-road capability for buyers who just can’t wait for the next-generation SUV.

Don’t worry – unlike other recent special edition Wranglers, the Rubicon Recon packs some upgraded off-road hardware under the boxy bodywork. To ensure enthusiastic trailsters don’t crack an axle when the going gets rocky, each Recon is outfitted with a beefier front axle for durability. Jeep says the Recon’s front axle features strengthened tubes and heavy-duty end forgings. The gearset is snug as well, hiding behind new cast front and rear differential covers. The rock rails are modified as well, capable of clearing massive 35-inch tires without any undue contact.

Aside from the extra durability, it’s business as usual for special edition Jeeps. The SUV can be outfitted with wheels painted in Granite Crystal, wrapped in grippy 32-inch BF Goodrich KM off-road rubber. Front and rear tow hooks are painted in red, contrasting well with the black front grille and black Jeep badging.

The 2017 Jeep Wranger Rubicon Recon hits dealer lots this month. The two-door model retails for $39,145, jumping to $42,945 for a four-door Wrangler.